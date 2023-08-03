President Dr Arif Alvi urges focus on poverty alleviation, education, preventive health

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need for focus on poverty alleviation, education and preventive health to bring a real change in Pakistan and ensure protection of rights of the deprived communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need for focus on poverty alleviation, education and preventive health to bring a real change in Pakistan and ensure protection of rights of the deprived communities.

Speaking at a ceremony of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICC), he urged that foundations of the country needed to be strengthened, and basic issues like education and health should be resolved to put Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity.

He underlined the need for better decision making and implementation of policies in the economic and social sectors to transform the society for the better.

He cited the example of Korea which adopted the policies of Pakistani economist Dr Mehboob ul Haq in the 1960s and grew speedily, saying in the past in Pakistan only lip service was paid and the country could not make its economy flourish.

He said investments in the real estate sector were important but the money should stay in circulation instead of getting stuck in buying of properties, adding wealth should be shared and invested for gainful employment of the people.

He said the concept of nation state pursued by European countries failed in many aspects, exploited humans and could not stop bloodshed even in the present century, for example in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He said Pakistan was an Islamic democratic state and its people should be guided by Quran, Sunnah and opinion of its religious scholars and communities.

Reciting the verses from the Holy Quran, he said Quran offered solutions for living a moral life leading to the righteous path.

The president was of the view that islam was not only about rituals but had some basic concepts which should be adopted to keep traveling on the righteous path.

Muslims in Pakistan should inculcate fear of Allah, adopt values of honesty and piety, and cultivate the spirit of sharing one's earnings with the needy and vulnerable people in society, he emphasised.

"We should have strong faith in the revelations of Quran and the hereafter and we should take care of the needs of the poor to seek blessings of Allah." Dr Alvi said Pakistan should not rely on foreign aid but its people should focus on improving their character, developing a sense of community, giving of charity and pursuing values that create a better and God fearing society.

Society as a whole should take steps to empower women because the Quaid-e-Azam categorically stated that without progress of women Pakistan could not move forward, he said, adding Islam was the first religion which gave women the right to inheritance.

He lamented the fact that 27 million children in Pakistan were out of school and were deprived of education which should be a matter of grave concern for the policy makers, adding the rights of persons with disabilities should be protected.

Earlier, he gave away recognition shields to the former vice presidents of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).