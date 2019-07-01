President Dr Arif Alvi urges mountaineers to practice, promote environment-friendly tourism

(@imziishan)

HUNZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday urged the mountaineers to practice and promote the environment-friendly tourism in the high altitude areas while showing concerns over the recent visuals showing litter at the base camp of K-2 peak.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the second edition of Tour de Khunjrab 2019 � an international cycle race here, the president appreciated the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan for launching the campaign to make Hunza a plastic free district which was the first of its kind initiative in the whole country.

This event was organised by the GB Government in collaboration with the Pakistan Cycling Federation that was participated by the local and foreign cyclists.

GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, politicians and senior government officials also attended the concluding ceremony.

Addressing the winners and runners up of the event, the president appreciated the sportsman spirit of the cyclists, who made it possible to reach the Khunjrab top - the Pak China border situated at around 18000 feet altitude.

He said it was a unique experience when the cyclists covered difficult route starting from 4000 feet altitude and reached the culmination point located at 18000 feet altitude.

The president advised the tourists to respect and show regard to the law of the land and help the local community in preserving the natural beauty of the area.

Furthermore, he said the campaign of a plastic-free city would help promote the environment friendly initiatives in the country.

The president told the audience that the Federal government had specially focused the promotion of tourism in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan had always taken keen interest in the promotion of unexplored tourist destinations across the country. Over the last few years the influx of tourists had also increased due to the improved security condition, he added.

President Alvi appreciated the efforts of GB government for introducing various programmes and holding events which attracted a large number of national and foreign tourists.