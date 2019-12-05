President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) to establish a close collaboration with training institutions of excellence in the world to learn from best global practices and emerge as an internationally competitive training institute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) to establish a close collaboration with training institutions of excellence in the world to learn from best global practices and emerge as an internationally competitive training institute.

Chairing the 16th meeting of the board of Governors of NSPP in Lahore, the president said that the vision of NSPP as an excellent institution imparting training to the civil servants must be maintained, said a President House press release.

Various items of agenda, including ratification of decisions taken during 15th meeting were discussed and decisions were made accordingly after thorough deliberation for the smooth and efficient functioning of the institution.

He emphasized the need to involve private sector to benefit from its input and experiences.

The president said the training of the faculty was also very important so that they could learn and employ modern training techniques and tools to further improve the existing models.

Rector, NSPP Azmat Ranjha, briefed the meeting about the efforts being made for furtherenhancing the quality of training at NSPP.