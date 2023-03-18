UrduPoint.com

President Dr. Arif Alvi Urges Students To Apply Artificial Intelligence To Compete In IT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 08:47 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi urges students to apply artificial intelligence to compete in IT

President Dr. Arif Alvi urged Pakistani students to learn and apply artificial intelligence in order to compete in the modern era of information technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi urged Pakistani students to learn and apply artificial intelligence in order to compete in the modern era of information technology.

He said that there was ample space in the field of IT that could be filled up by Pakistani youth to contribute to the economic prosperity of the country.

The President expressed these views while addressing the conference" titled Traditional & Non Traditional Security Imperatives for Pakistan, at the University of Karachi, on Saturday.

President Dr Arif Alvi stated that to establish a healthy and balanced so�ciety, people should have basic education and health facilities.

He underscored the need to prioritise our decisions while making decisions in daily life or policy making "We must keep so�cial and societal needs, problems, and attitudes in mind." The President said that there were 9 million births in Pakistan each year, 50% of which were unintentional. Through proper planning, infor�mation, and provision of facilities, not only could the growing population be controlled, but it was also possible to solve the health problems of wom�en they suffer during pregnancy.

He stat�ed that the natural resources alone were not sufficient for a country's prosperity, but natural resources along with intellectual resources were important to utilize them efficiently.

"Nature has bless�ed us as a nation with enormous abilities, but that due to a lack of prop�er utilisation of these re�sources and abilities, we have fallen behind our neighbouring countries in the race for develop�ment in every field of life," he further added.

President Arif Alvi applauded the efforts of the Pakistani government and the public the way they fought COVID-19 smartly.

He stated that democracy was the best way to strengthen the country, and in this regard, he appealed to the participants to take their active part in Pakistani politics to bring change with their votes.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi, Executive Director CISSS Ambassador Qazi Khalilullah, and the Chairperson International Relations Karachi University Dr. Shaista Tabasum also spoke on the occasion and enlightened the participants with their knowledge on the subject.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Education Democracy Karachi University Government Best Race Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

4 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

5 minutes ago
 Greece sacks police chief after train tragedy prot ..

Greece sacks police chief after train tragedy protests

2 minutes ago
 Naqvi, Dar witness agreement signing for Hazrat Da ..

Naqvi, Dar witness agreement signing for Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine's extens ..

2 minutes ago
 Trump says expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday, calls fo ..

Trump says expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday, calls for protests

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to establish drug addict rehabilitatio ..

Punjab govt to establish drug addict rehabilitation centres in major cities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.