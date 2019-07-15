President Dr Arif Alvi urges using applied physics to meet needs of energy, health sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Stressing practical approach in scientific application, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said physics can be best utilized to meet contemporary needs particularly related to energy, health and agriculture sectors.

"In age of fast-pace knowledge, a country can achieve real progress through application of science and technology in the interest of its society and people," the President said in his address at the inaugural session of 44th International Nathiagali Summer College at National Centre for Physics.

President Alvi said Pakistan was richly endowed with bright people in the field of science and technology and emphasized that it was the duty of the State to provide them an environment to further grow to meet modern day challenges.

He mentioned the country's Nobel winning physicist Dr Abdul Salam for his immense contributions in the field of physics.

The President said increasing level of interaction with foreign institutions like European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Abdul Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (AS-ICTP) and Synchotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the middle East (SESAME) would help Pakistan accelerate its process of transforming into a scientific hub.

He said Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was contributing to energy generation and expressed satisfaction that nuclear plants K2 and K3 would soon be linked with national grid.

He said dams could be a better option for water storage but not for electricity generation as the cleaner energy generation rested with nuclear, solar and wind methods.

Dr Alvi lauded the authorities for holding Nathiagali Summer College as a collaborative forum of scientists and researchers for 44 consecutive years for exchange of knowledge and meaningful ideas.

Scientific Secretary International Nathiagal Summer College Dr Manzoor Ikram said this year, 33 experts from the countries including Austria, China, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States would lecture on the scientific topics mainly nano-technology, laser physics, uranium enrichment and design improvement of power plants.

He said in last 43 years, over 900 eminent scientists including seven Nobel laureates shared their knowledge and experience with 11,000 scientists from local universities and research institutes and with 1,000 foreign students from 72 countries.

Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem said PAEC had an active collaboration with international organizations such as International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), CERN, AS-ICTP and SESAME.

He mentioned that Pakistani scientists not only contributed to pure science, but to the construction and maintenance of big particle detectors.

He said PAEC was running 18 cancer hospitals providing treatment to 80 percent of the country's cancer patients. Another hospital will be opened in Gilgit, he said.

The Nathiagali Summer College will continue till July 27th at the National College for Physics.