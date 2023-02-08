UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Urges Youth To Learn Modern Tech Skills Like AI, Robotics

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 08:32 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi urges youth to learn modern tech skills like AI, robotics

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the students to learn modern technology skills, including artificial intelligence, robotics and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the students to learn modern technology skills, including artificial intelligence, robotics and others.

The president, in an interaction with a delegation of students from the Cadet College Kohat, said the students should also adopt the values like honesty and morality.

Besides, they should also inculcate in them the passion to serve and sympathise with the downtrodden people of the society, he added.

The president said the national leadership would have to take urgent and timely decisions to steer the country out of economic crisis. An honest leadership was inevitable to put the country on course of progress, he added.

He said the enrollment of around 20 million out-of-school children was essential as the Primary level enrollment in Pakistan stood at 68% contrary to 98% in other countries

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Kohat Progress From Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

10 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Eff ..

US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

8 minutes ago
 Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express ..

Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express solidarity with IIOJK's people ..

8 minutes ago
 KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote resear ..

KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research cooperation

8 minutes ago
 20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Mus ..

20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Musadik warns hoarders of 'dire c ..

8 minutes ago
 More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bah ..

More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bahawalpur district

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.