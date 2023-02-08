President Dr Arif Alvi urges youth to learn modern tech skills like AI, robotics

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the students to learn modern technology skills, including artificial intelligence, robotics and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the students to learn modern technology skills, including artificial intelligence, robotics and others.

The president, in an interaction with a delegation of students from the Cadet College Kohat, said the students should also adopt the values like honesty and morality.

Besides, they should also inculcate in them the passion to serve and sympathise with the downtrodden people of the society, he added.

The president said the national leadership would have to take urgent and timely decisions to steer the country out of economic crisis. An honest leadership was inevitable to put the country on course of progress, he added.

He said the enrollment of around 20 million out-of-school children was essential as the Primary level enrollment in Pakistan stood at 68% contrary to 98% in other countries