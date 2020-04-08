President Dr Arif Alvi visits Corona Crisis Management Cell in Lahore

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited Corona Crisis Management Cell in Lahore and reviewed the arrangements to control and cope with the effects of pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited Corona Crisis Management Cell in Lahore and reviewed the arrangements to control and cope with the effects of pandemic.

The president was given a briefing on the working of the cell which works under the Home Department.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan accompanied the president during his visit to the Cell.

President Alvi emphasized upon the collaboration among the concerned departments for an effective fight against coronavirus and called for keeping the data up-to-date.

He also stressed proper publicity of departmental helplines to facilitate the general public.

The president lauded the performance of the provincial government in smooth running of Corona Crisis Management Cell.

The cell maintains a round-the-clock monitoring of the problems arising in the wake of coronavirus across all districts of the province. It also works as liaison among relevant departments.