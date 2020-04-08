UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Visits Corona Crisis Management Cell In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:49 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Corona Crisis Management Cell in Lahore

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited Corona Crisis Management Cell in Lahore and reviewed the arrangements to control and cope with the effects of pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited Corona Crisis Management Cell in Lahore and reviewed the arrangements to control and cope with the effects of pandemic.

The president was given a briefing on the working of the cell which works under the Home Department.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan accompanied the president during his visit to the Cell.

President Alvi emphasized upon the collaboration among the concerned departments for an effective fight against coronavirus and called for keeping the data up-to-date.

He also stressed proper publicity of departmental helplines to facilitate the general public.

The president lauded the performance of the provincial government in smooth running of Corona Crisis Management Cell.

The cell maintains a round-the-clock monitoring of the problems arising in the wake of coronavirus across all districts of the province. It also works as liaison among relevant departments.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Governor Information Minister Visit All Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Disinfected spray operation in progress in Sargod ..

5 minutes ago

Gallery 6 postpones an event titled The 100 exhibi ..

2 minutes ago

Gallery 6 arranges an online Calligraphy classes

2 minutes ago

NAVTTC takes steps to empower women with technical ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Monitors Already Draft Oil Production Cuts Q ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO, Ericsson, and MediaTek realize VoNR voice an ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.