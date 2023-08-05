Open Menu

President Dr. Arif Alvi Visits Governor House, Reviews Ration Bags

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 09:26 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi visits Governor House, reviews ration bags

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday visited the Governor House and met with the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and reviewed the bags of ration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday visited the Governor House and met with the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and reviewed the bags of ration.

According to a Governor House communique, the President also visited the site of 'Bell of Hope' located in the Governor House.

The Governor briefed the President about the purpose of the bell.

The President lauded the efforts of the Governor to distribute ration bags among the poor people and conduct the tests for Information Technology courses.

The President also planted a sapling in connection with the plantation campaign in the lawn of the Governor House.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Governor Poor SITE Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Shangla

Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Shangla

42 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in MUET Jamsho ..

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in MUET Jamshoro

42 minutes ago
 NHMP observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' on M-14

NHMP observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' on M-14

42 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugu ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurates pictorial exhibition on ..

42 minutes ago
 Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Urges Supporters ..

Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Urges Supporters to Hold Peaceful Protests Nati ..

47 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves mega social sector uplift projects

ECNEC approves mega social sector uplift projects

49 minutes ago
PUC observes 'Youm-e-Istehsal' nationwide to expre ..

PUC observes 'Youm-e-Istehsal' nationwide to express solidarity with Kashmiris

49 minutes ago
 Kashmiris living both sides LOC observed Aug 5 as ..

Kashmiris living both sides LOC observed Aug 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal

47 minutes ago
 Son arrested for torturing his mother

Son arrested for torturing his mother

47 minutes ago
 Ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir ..

Ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir held at embassy of Pakistan in ..

42 minutes ago
 JETRO President looks forward to strengthening tra ..

JETRO President looks forward to strengthening trade, investment relations with ..

1 hour ago
 Moscow Says Scrambles Fighter Jet to Chase Away US ..

Moscow Says Scrambles Fighter Jet to Chase Away US Reaper Drone Over Black Sea

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan