President Dr. Arif Alvi visits Governor House, reviews ration bags

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday visited the Governor House and met with the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and reviewed the bags of ration.

According to a Governor House communique, the President also visited the site of 'Bell of Hope' located in the Governor House.

The Governor briefed the President about the purpose of the bell.

The President lauded the efforts of the Governor to distribute ration bags among the poor people and conduct the tests for Information Technology courses.

The President also planted a sapling in connection with the plantation campaign in the lawn of the Governor House.