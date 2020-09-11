President Dr. Arif Alvi visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday visited mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader on his death anniversary here.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah are also accompanying President Dr. Arif Alvi.

President Dr. Arif Alvi laid floral wreath and offered Fateha, as well as marked his impressions in the visitors'book.

Talking to media on the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that we all have come to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay him tribute on his death anniversary.

The President said that we all will work together for the development of Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam's city "Karachi". Speaking about the Rs 1100 billion Karachi package, President Dr. Arif Alvi siad termed it as an excellent package for development of Karachi and said the projects under the package have to be completed jointly by the Federal and Sindh government within three years, he added.

President Dr. Arif Alvi rejected all doubts Karachi package and said he is confident that Rs 1100 billion Karachi Package will be fully completed through hard work.

He said that he has requested to the Federal and Sindh governments, to continue this cooperation in the future to improve the situation of entire Sindh by striving together and to mitigate the sufferings of the countrymen.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the situation of coronavirus has significantly improved in Pakistan and the country has contained it with the blessings of Allah Almighty as well as joint efforts and cooperation of all segments of the society.

President Dr. Arif Alvi observed that Allah Almighty has definitely showered his blessings on Pakistan to contain coronavirus because the government helped poor sections through Ehsaas program while the philanthropists, ulema, media, doctors, para-medical staff and all segments of society played their appropriate roles to control the pandemic.

After improvement in coronavirus situation in Pakistan, the world is talking about different countries to learn something from them and Pakistan is among those countries, he said.

President Dr. Arif Alvi was of the view that now this Nation is fully ready to join the comity of developed nations, on permanent basis.