Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Visits Palestine Embassy; Calls For Ceasefire, Humanitarian Corridor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 05:39 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; calls for ceasefire, humanitarian corridor

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday visited the Embassy of Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people who are being subjected to indiscriminate killings by Israel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday visited the Embassy of Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people who are being subjected to indiscriminate killings by Israel.

He urged the international community to condemn Israel’s brutalities and its disproportionate reaction which killed thousands of innocent people.

He called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening up of a humanitarian corridor to send aid to the people lacking food, electricity and water.

The president also met Ambassador of the State of Palestine Ahmed Jawad Rabei, and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan would always stand by Palestine and only accept a solution that was acceptable to the Palestinians.

President Alvi said that the United Nations should debate the atrocities that happened in Palestine, and the UN Security Council should pass a resolution to stop Israeli atrocities.

He said that such brutal actions created more possibilities of hatred leading to more wars, adding that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should raise a strong voice in support of Palestine.

“On behalf of the Pakistani people, we condemn the brutalities happening in Gaza, the disproportionate reaction of Israel, and the apartheid for the last 30-40 years. We condemn that people are being brutalized and killed. In fact, the hospital in Gaza was bombed and more than 500 people died. All this creates more bitterness,” the president stated.

President Alvi underscored that the war totally destroyed any possibility of peace. Walls were being raised to stop the Palestinian people from trying to achieve a peaceful two-state solution, he said, adding such walls would not withstand and would be breached by the people.

“As long as a two-state solution is being suppressed, people will react,” he maintained.

The Palestinian ambassador thanked the President of Pakistan for visiting the Embassy of Palestine during such difficult times.

He termed Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide of the Palestinian people.

Earlier, the president also recorded his remarks in the condolence book in the Palestinian Embassy and expressed his deep condolences with the people of Palestine and the families of the martyrs, who lost their lives in the barbaric Israeli attacks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution President Of Pakistan United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Israel Palestine Water Gaza Died All From Government Arif Alvi OIC

Recent Stories

UAE Cyber Security Council, ATRC ink agreement to ..

UAE Cyber Security Council, ATRC ink agreement to strengthen nation’s cryptogr ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE community gardening initiatives promote sustai ..

UAE community gardening initiatives promote sustainability and food self-suffici ..

6 minutes ago
 Daughter of jiu-jitsu legend André Galvão to com ..

Daughter of jiu-jitsu legend André Galvão to compete in ADXC 1

7 minutes ago
 Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi Internation ..

Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi International Award

12 minutes ago
 Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of D ..

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

52 minutes ago
Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest ..

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champi ..

Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..

1 hour ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a global ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

12 minutes ago
 International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS ..

International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS University Jamshoro

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan "disappointed" over outcome of UNSC's Gaz ..

Pakistan "disappointed" over outcome of UNSC's Gaza meeting; calls for end to bo ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan