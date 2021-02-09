President Dr Arif Alvi visits shelter home, mingles with poor people

President Dr Arif Alvi here on Tuesday paid visit to a shelter home and inspected different facilities being provided to poor and needy people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi here on Tuesday paid visit to a shelter home and inspected different facilities being provided to poor and needy people.

Accompanied by Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai, the President was taken round to various parts of the facility and interacted and shared meals with the poor people residing in the shelter home.

The President who is on a two-day visit also met with staff and inquired about various facilities being offered to shelter-less people.

Touching scene was witnessed as President shared meal with shelter less people who said they couldn't even imagine ever having a dinner at a table with the President of Pakistan. They appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP government for launching such a useful initiative for their welfare.

During a brief chat with residents of the facility, the President said that government was fully cognizant of the problems being faced by the poor people and was taking solid measures to resolve them.

He said that government was very well aware of problems of low income groups in wake of price hike, saying that tangible measures were afoot to reduce inflation and extend maximum relief to the common man.

Referring the KP government flagship Sehat Card Plus programme, Dr Arif Alvi said this was a landmark programme which would immensely help provide best and free healthcare facilities to the people of the province.