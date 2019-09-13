President Dr. Arif Alvi won hearts, minds of Pakistanis, Kashmiris through inclusive address at Parliament: Experts

People and experts from every walk of life here Friday said President Dr. Arif Alvi has won the hearts and minds of all Pakistanis and Kashmiris after delivering a historic inclusive and foresighted address in the joint sitting of Parliament that was received well at national and international forums

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :People and experts from every walk of life here Friday said President Dr. Arif Alvi has won the hearts and minds of all Pakistanis and Kashmiris after delivering a historic inclusive and foresighted address in the joint sitting of Parliament that was received well at national and international forums.

"The address of President Dr Arif Alvi was very comprehensive and wide-ranging as he touched all the key issues including continued atrocities and human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and provided necessary guidelines to the Government for resolution of problems confronted to the country's today,'' said Syed Ishtaiq Urmar, Provincial Minister for Forests and Wildlife while talking to APP.

He said the address of President was received well in national and international circles besides Kashmiris on both of side of line of control. The Minister said road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and resolution of this core issue was vital for peace and stability of the entire region.

The Minister lauded President and Prime Minister of Pakistan for boldly highlighting IoK crisis in all international forums in most effective manner besides exposing the real face of Modi Government before world.

Retired Information Officer Misal Khan also hailed the President's proposal for formulation of a comprehensive policy on social media to counter fake news and disinformation besides giving reliable and accurate news to people through proper coverage.

"The President has rightly pointed out towards the wrong policies of previous rulers that harmed the national economy through rampant corruption, unjust decisions and ignoring the accountability during their regimes and as result of which the country's was confronted with economic challenges today," he said.

"Corruption is like a cancer that not only creating economic imbalances and social injustices but also marred development, merit and national economy." While supporting ongoing accountability process, he said all those elements who plundered the national wealth and resources are deserving no leniency and demanded recovery of all the looted money from the corrupt elements and its spending on welfare projects.

Sumbul Riaz, senior economist said the President has raised a serious issue of rapid population growth in his inclusive address, saying if we did not check our population than all socio-economic sectors including education, health, communications, livestock and agriculture would adversely suffer.

She urged the government to pay special attention to population explosion and create public awareness about it, adding people should be sensitized about the negative effects of high population growth through electronic, print and social media by taking on board religious scholars, political and social leaders, academicians and civil society.

Tribal elder Murtaza Wazir, teacher Riaz Khan, Nazim Bahadar Khan and others also lauded the address of the President and termed it wide ranging.

They expressed the hope that Government would follow the guidelines, directions and proposals raised by the President in his landmark address imperative for progress and prosperity of the nation.