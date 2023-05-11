UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Writes To PM Urging To Ensure Imran Khan's Constitutional Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 11:34 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM urging to ensure Imran Khan's constitutional rights

President Dr Arif Alvi in a letter written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged him to ensure the constitutional rights and life security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi in a letter written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged him to ensure the constitutional rights and life security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

In his letter, the president drew the attention of the prime minister towards the manner in which Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court and the consequences thereof.

According to the media wing of the President's House, Dr Alvi mentioned that the personnel of law enforcement agencies forcibly entered the office of the Islamabad High Court where the biometric procedure of Imran Khan was under process.

The president said the manner in which Khan's arrest took place should not happen to anyone.

President Alvi said he was distressed over the damages to public assets and the unlawful actions of miscreants.

"As the upholder of the Constitution and Law, I condemn such incidents. My country is passing through a difficult phase. Let us take a deep breath and salvage our destiny," he said.

He urged PM Sharif to keep him informed about the current state of affairs in line with his obligation under the Constitution and Rules of business, 1973.

