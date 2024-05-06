Open Menu

President Due In Quetta Today On Maiden Official Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to visit Quetta today on a maiden official visit to Balochistan after assuming

the office.

During the visit, the president will be given briefings about the law and order in the province, and the development projects, according to a President House press release.

President Zardari is also scheduled to interact with the newly elected Members of the Provincial Assembly.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti will also host a dinner reception in honor of the president.

