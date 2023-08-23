President "ecstatic" over successful rescue operation; calls for safety survey of local chairlifts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressing his pleasure over the successful operation to rescue the passengers from stranded cable car in Battagram, called for a safety survey of all local chairlifts for future safety.

"I am ecstatic to learn about the safe rescue of all kids of the Battagram chairlift," the president wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He appreciated all including the military personnel, local rescuers, and entire administration, for showing commitment and bravery in that "most critical" rescue.

The president also urged the administration to conduct a comprehensive survey of all such local chairlifts to ensure the safety of the people in future.