UrduPoint.com

President Emphasises Enhanced Trade, Education Cooperation With Senegal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

President emphasises enhanced trade, education cooperation with Senegal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday underlined the need for enhanced cooperation with Senegal in the areas of trade, economy, and education.

The president, talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Senegal Saima Sayed, who called on him here, said both countries had great potential to increase bilateral trade and economic relations for their mutual benefit.

He said Pakistan considered Senegal an important country in the West African region and asked the ambassador to make concerted efforts towards further expanding the bilateral ties.

He urged the ambassador to work on arranging bilateral exchanges at the ministerial level between the two countries.

The president expressed satisfaction over the participation of Pakistani businessmen in trade fairs (Dakar International Trade Fair-FIKDAK) in Dakar for many years, saying such exhibitions would help in further promoting trade relations between the two countries.

President Alvi asked the ambassador-designate to arrange more trade exhibitions in collaboration with the ministries concerned to boost bilateral trade volume.

He called for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Senegal in the area of education.

He said some 8,000 foreign students were currently enrolled in different programmes of the Virtual University of Pakistan (VU), and the Senegalese students could also benefit from the online and distance education being offered by the VU and the Allama Iqbal Open University.

President Alvi also asked Saima Sayed to highlight India's anti-minority and anti-Muslim policies as well as the reign of terror unleashed by her against the innocent people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for over seven decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Jammu Dakar Senegal Allama Iqbal Open University From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Private sector needs to bring their potential to t ..

Private sector needs to bring their potential to the table to support government ..

13 minutes ago
 DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-b ..

DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-based mobility pilot project

28 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sa ..

HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sale tomorrow

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with c ..

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

2 hours ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.