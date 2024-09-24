President Emphasises Expanding BISP Network
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Robina Khalid called on President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday and briefed him in detail about the programme.
President Zardari emphasised for enhancing the BISP's network to benefit the maximum number of people from the marginalised communities, a President House press release said.
He also appreciated the BISP's performance in supporting the poor people, eligible for the facility.
