Open Menu

President Emphasises Exploring New Trade Opportunities With Malaysia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

President emphasises exploring new trade opportunities with Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan greatly valued its historical and brotherly ties with Malaysia and wanted to further improve bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, education, and culture.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan's High Commissioner-designate to Malaysia, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the high commissioner, the president emphasized the need for further improving trade, investment, and economic relations with Malaysia by fostering linkages with the Malaysian business community and chambers of commerce.

He said that bilateral trade had witnessed a substantial increase during the last years, however, efforts should be made to further enhance Pakistan's exports to Malaysia through value-added products.

He highlighted the need to explore new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation with Malaysia, adding Malaysian entrepreneurs should benefit from the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan.

President Alvi asked the high commissioner to work for the facilitation and welfare of the Pakistani workforce in Malaysia, besides making efforts to further strengthen and diversify Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations.

He also underscored the need to highlight the human rights abuses and the atrocities being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the mistreatment of minorities in India.

The president thanked the Government of Malaysia for supporting Pakistan's efforts in implementing the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force.

He also asked the envoy to convey his best wishes to the government and people of Malaysia.

The president congratulated the high commissioner on his appointment and wished him a successful tenure in Malaysia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exports Business Education Chambers Of Commerce Jammu Malaysia Financial Action Task Force From Government Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

35 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

47 minutes ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

2 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

2 hours ago
Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

3 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

3 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan