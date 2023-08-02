Open Menu

President Emphasises Muslim World Cooperation In S&T, Innovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

President emphasises Muslim world cooperation in S&T, innovation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed the need for enhancing cooperation among the Muslim countries in the fields of science and technology as well as innovations.

The president said this while talking to a delegation of the management committee of the COMSTECH Nobel Festival.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Islamabad Yerzhan Kistafin also attended the meeting.

The committee members briefed the president about the objectives of the Nobel Festival aimed at ensuring access of everyone to education and science.

The Festival is participated by Nobel laureates, scientists and representatives of international organisations.

The ambassador of Kazakhstan said that his country gave special importance to educational cooperation with Pakistan. The establishment of direct aerial linkage between the two countries was welcoming, he added.

The president appreciated the efforts of COMSTECH for enhancing cooperation among the Muslim nations in the field of science and technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Education Kazakhstan Muslim Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

49 seconds ago
 DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian c ..

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

16 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ..

PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ties b/w Pakistan, Turkiye

18 minutes ago
 Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to ..

Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to collaborate on COP28 youth-fo ..

31 minutes ago
 Transformation towards digital economy facilitatin ..

Transformation towards digital economy facilitating Pakistani women entrepreneur ..

55 minutes ago
 La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba ..

La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba Stallions races tomorrow

1 hour ago
TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

2 hours ago
 Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all ..

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

2 hours ago
 German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

3 hours ago
 ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contem ..

ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case

3 hours ago
 Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

5 hours ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan