UrduPoint.com

President Emphasises Speedy Justice To People In Insurance Matters

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

President emphasises speedy justice to people in insurance matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the Federal Insurance Ombudsman to ensure provision of speedy justice to the people in insurance-related matters.

He said this as Federal Insurance Ombudsman Muhammad Khawar Jameel presented him annual report of 2022 highlighting the institution's performance.

The president also called for creating awareness on the role of Ombudsman for resolution of insurance-related complaints.

He also urged the people to approach the Ombudsman office for the resolution of their complaints concerning insurance.

According to the report, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman disposed off 4,634 complaints during 2022 providing relief worth Rs 2.5 billion to the policyholders.

It was told that around 95% of the said insurance cases were disposed of within 60 days.

As per report, the Ombudsman opened its new offices in Sukkur and Hyderabad to provide justice to the people at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Resolution Hyderabad Sukkur Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody ..

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody Services in UAE

19 minutes ago
 PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

49 minutes ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

2 hours ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

2 hours ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.