President Emphasises Use Of IT To Establish Effective Audit System

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday emphasised the need for utilizing information technology to enhance the effectiveness of the auditing system.

The president, talking to Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal here, said it was the need of hour to adopt better internal controls, technology, automation and auditing as per international standards.

The Auditor General of Pakistan presented to the president the annual report of the institution for fiscal year 2022-23.

The president instructed the auditor general to take measures for further improvement in the audit system.

He said that the improvement of the audit process would help promote good governance, transparency, and accountability.

He asked the auditor general to set targets for enhancing the institution's effectiveness.

He said the institution should also assist the government in the promotion of good governance.

President Alvi also lauded the role of the Auditor General of Pakistan in maintaining financial discipline in the country.

