UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Emphasizes For Transformation Of Kachi Abadis Into Developed Areas

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

President emphasizes for transformation of Kachi Abadis into developed areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday emphasized the need for transformation of Kachi Abadis (slums) into developed areas with health, education and road infrastructure facilities. He stated this while chairing a meeting on Kachi Abadis at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The meeting was attended by Chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA), Lt. General ®? Anwar Hyder, Deputy Chairman NPHA, Major General Amir Aslam Khan, Secretary Housing & Works, Dr. Imran Zeb Khan, and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Chairman Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited, Samar Ali Khan, through a video conference from Karachi.

The meeting discussed various options with regard to the development of Jamshed Quarters, Pakistan Quarters, and Railways Kachi Abadis in Karachi and the provision of alternative arrangements to their occupants. The President asked the Ministry of Housing and Works and other relevant organizations to devise a strategy by involving the community and private sector to develop these areas as well as suggest a way out for resolving the residential issues of the occupants.

The meeting also appreciated the fact that the Chief Justice of Pakistan was taking a keen interest in addressing these issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Justice Governor Education Naya Pakistan Company Road Jamshed From Housing Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

16 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

16 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

26 minutes ago

DC Dera takes steps to stop outbreak of coronaviru ..

9 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Says Victory Parade in Moscow Held at Highes ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.