President emphasizes for transformation of Kachi Abadis into developed areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday emphasized the need for transformation of Kachi Abadis (slums) into developed areas with health, education and road infrastructure facilities. He stated this while chairing a meeting on Kachi Abadis at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The meeting was attended by Chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA), Lt. General ®? Anwar Hyder, Deputy Chairman NPHA, Major General Amir Aslam Khan, Secretary Housing & Works, Dr. Imran Zeb Khan, and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Chairman Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited, Samar Ali Khan, through a video conference from Karachi.

The meeting discussed various options with regard to the development of Jamshed Quarters, Pakistan Quarters, and Railways Kachi Abadis in Karachi and the provision of alternative arrangements to their occupants. The President asked the Ministry of Housing and Works and other relevant organizations to devise a strategy by involving the community and private sector to develop these areas as well as suggest a way out for resolving the residential issues of the occupants.

The meeting also appreciated the fact that the Chief Justice of Pakistan was taking a keen interest in addressing these issues.