President Emphasizes Media Role For Awareness On Family Planning, Maternal, Child Health

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:12 PM

President emphasizes media role for awareness on family planning, maternal, child health

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged all stakeholders for appropriate measures to promote family planning services in the country, especially emphasizing media's role for awareness on family planning, child and maternal health and promoting breastfeeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged all stakeholders for appropriate measures to promote family planning services in the country, especially emphasizing media's role for awareness on family planning, child and maternal health and promoting breastfeeding.

During a presentation on Accountability Dashboard, given by Country Director Population Council Dr Zeba A. Sathar at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president stressed the need to improve coordination between health and population departments of provinces to effectively promote family planning services.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Director General, Ministry of National Health Services, Shahid Hanif and other senior members of Population Council, a President House press release said.

Dr Zeba A. Sathar highlighted the importance of family planning services and the development of Accountability Dashboard. The Dashboard would play vital role to monitor and gauge the progress made by each province on the decisions of Council of Common Interests with regard to reducing population growth and lowering total fertility rate, she said.

The meeting also underscored the need for expanded role of Ulema to sensitise and educate the people about the importance of birth spacing, family planning, and child and maternal health.

