President Emphasizes Need For Fostering Atmosphere Of Political Reconciliation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Asif Ali Zardari has expressed the confidence this will also help to effectively tackle all the challenges which are not impossible to overcome.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday emphasized the need for fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and political reconciliation by embracing the vision of great leaders including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament in Islamabad on Thursday, he expressed the confidence this will also help to effectively tackle all the challenges which are not impossible to overcome.

The President emphasized meaningful dialogues, parliamentary consensus and time-bound implementation of rigorous reforms to take the country forward.

Sharing his vision for future, President Asif Ali Zardari urged the political leadership to prioritize the specific needs of marginalized community and under develop areas, underscoring the need to move forward on the path of inclusive growth.

The President said Pakistan needs to revitalize its economy. He said our Primary objective should be to attract foreign direct investment. He urged the government intensified its efforts in implementation comprehensive ease of doing business reforms and simplifying regulations to provide an enabling environment to both domestic and foreign investors.

He commended the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council to attract investment in key sectors of the economy, describing it as a step in the right direction.

