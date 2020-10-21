UrduPoint.com
President Emphasizes NSPP Online Short Courses For Officers' Capacity Building

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:36 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday asked the management of National School of Public Policy (NSPP) to launch online short courses for the government officers to augment their capacity and enhance their understanding about multiple issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday asked the management of National school of Public Policy (NSPP) to launch online short courses for the government officers to augment their capacity and enhance their understanding about multiple issues.

Chairing the 17th meeting of the board of Governors (BoG) of NSPP at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president underscored that training programmes needed to be aligned with the best international practices of public policy to make the government officers publicly-responsive and highly-motivated to manage the challenges being faced by the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Secretary Establishment Dr Ijaz Munir, Rector NSPP Azmat Ali Ranjha, Dr Faisal Bari, Arifa Subohi and other Board members, a President House press release said.

NSPP Rector Azmat Ali Ranjha briefed the chair about the role of NSPP in imparting training to government officers.

He highlighted the steps taken by NSPP for offering online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that NSPP, as a first step, had split the duration of Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) into two parts i.e. 10 weeks at NSPP and 4 weeks of domain-specific technical training at the respective specialized training institutes.

The Board constituted a search committee with the mandate to prepare customized criteria and draft terms and conditions for selection of the deans. It ratified the decisions taken by the executive committee of the BoG concerning the promotion cases of BS-17 officers of NSPP and its units.

The president expressed satisfaction over the role of NSPP that responded appropriately during the COVID-19 pandemic by completing ongoing trainingcourses through online classes.

