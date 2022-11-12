UrduPoint.com

President Emphasizes Over Promotion Of Tax Culture In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2022 | 01:54 PM

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

President Arif Alvi says the tax collection is very important to run the government properly.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to promote tax culture to strengthen economy of the country.

Addressing a seminar regarding awareness amongst tax payers at Governors House in Lahore on Saturday, he said the tax collection is very important to run the government properly.

He said that society cannot progress in which women do not take part actively.

He said that measures are needed to address women harassment issue.

A day earlier, FBR asked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to encourage traders to file their tax returns. The Tax collecting body expressed serious concerns over low tax submission this year as compared to the previous year's.

Related Topics

Lahore Progress Women FBR Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Arif Alvi

