UrduPoint.com

President Emphasizes Robust Trade, Economic Relations With Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

President emphasizes robust trade, economic relations with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need for robust economic and trade relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for the mutual benefit of two brotherly countries.

The president expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

Talking to the ambassador-designate, the president stated that Pakistan attached special significance to its relations with Saudi Arabia, which were based on common faith, shared history and people-to-people contacts.

He highlighted that Pakistan wanted to further consolidate the existing bilateral ties into a strategic economic partnership for the mutual interest of the two countries.

President Alvi asked the ambassador-designate to highlight the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the persecution of Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as other parts of India at various fora.

He asked the ambassador-designate to convey his warm regards to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Saudi Crown Prince/Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammad bin Salman.

He also congratulated the ambassador on his appointment as Pakistan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia and expressed confidence that he would do his best to further strengthen and enhance bilateral engagements at all levels in the interest of the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Saudi Jammu Saudi Arabia Muslim All Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

1 hour ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

3 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.