President emphasizes robust trade, economic relations with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need for robust economic and trade relations with Saudi Arabia for the mutual benefit of two brotherly countries.

The President expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq in Islamabad on Thursday.

Talking to the Ambassador-designate, the President said Pakistan attached special significance to its relations with Saudi Arabia, which are based on common faith, shared history and people-to-people contacts.

He highlighted that Pakistan wants to further consolidate the existing bilateral ties into a strategic economic partnership for the mutual interest of the two countries.

President Alvi asked the ambassador-designate to highlight the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the persecution of Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as other parts of India at various fora.