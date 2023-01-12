UrduPoint.com

President Emphasizes To Reduce Political Temperature For Economic Improvement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2023 | 02:42 PM

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

President Alvi has said that it is responsibility of all the stakeholders to steer the country out of dire straits.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2023) President Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for bringing the political temperature down to take the economy towards improvement.

In the latest interview, President Alvi stressed the need for development of consensus on some matters for stability in the country.

He said it is responsibility of all the stakeholders to steer the country out of dire straits.

The President said the coalition government and the PTI should sit together and hold dialogue, stressing cooperation is better than the differences.

Responding to a question, Dr. Arif Alvi said the government is working to pull the country out of economic crisis.

He was confident that the next rounds of negotiations with the IMF will bear positive results.

