President emphasizes upon inclusion of differently-abled persons into mainstream of society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Wednesday emphasized upon inclusion of differently-abled persons (DAPs) into mainstream of the society.

He stated this while addressing an inauguration ceremony of blind football and cricket practicing ground donated by Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) at Ida Rieu school for Blind and Deaf.

The president said DAPs had remain neglected by the society in past, adding the people used inappropriate terms for the differently-abled persons.

He said inclusive education would change the mindset about these peoples.

The world had started the practice of inclusive education in order to ensure bringing differently-abled persons to mainstreams of the society, he added.

President Alvi said the intellect level of persons with visual, hearing or speaking imparity was not less than normal people.

He mentioned the example of Pakistan's visually impaired diplomat Saima Saleem and her impressive speech at UNGA that won praises.

Dr Arif Alvi regretted that still there was some resistance in the society in accepting differently-abled persons.

About government's initiatives, he said funds for about 2 million persons with disabilities had been allocated under 'Ehsaas' programme through which each registered person with disabilities would be given Rs 2000 per month.

The president said it had been made compulsion for new building constructions to make ramps for the easy access of persons with disabilities to the buildings.

Similarly, the policy had been drafted and would be soon implemented under which free of charge higher education would be provided to the disabled students in varsities across the country, he added.

The president said there were assistive technologies and modern tools which could help bringing DAPs in mainstream.

He also emphasized upon elevation of skills of differently-abled persons and said they be provided jobs but not as a charity.

Dr Arif Alvi said this was not the matter of charity but their inclusion to the mainstream of society.

The president concluded that there should be no any deprived segment of society in Pakistan and this would be the success of the country.

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi, Consul General of Republic of Turkey in Karachi, Tolga U�ak, President Ida Rieu Welfare Association Nadra Panjwani and others were also present on the occasion.