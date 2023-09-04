Open Menu

President Emphasizes Upon Upholding Supremacy Of Constitution

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2023 | 05:17 PM

President emphasizes upon upholding supremacy of constitution

The President lauds the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's statement that the caretaker government will abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on this issue.

Lahore: Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam called on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed many issues related to holding of General Elections in the country.

The President lauded the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's statement that the caretaker government would abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on this issue.

He stressed upon the need for upholding supremacy of the Constitution, saying that decisions should be taken in accordance with spirit of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

FNC explores boosting cooperation with German parl ..

FNC explores boosting cooperation with German parliament&#039;s climate and ener ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 25 scholarships for postgra ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 25 scholarships for postgraduates at UOS

4 minutes ago
 LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt ..

LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt of court

33 minutes ago
 China's service sector has huge potential

China's service sector has huge potential

1 minute ago
 Int'l workshop on "Advances in Nuclear Medicine an ..

Int'l workshop on "Advances in Nuclear Medicine and its Applications" from Sept ..

1 minute ago
 5 injured as Israeli forces raid Palestinian camp ..

5 injured as Israeli forces raid Palestinian camp in Jenin

1 minute ago
COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC C ..

COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC Chair issue joint statement dur ..

49 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 18 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 18 paisa against US Dollar

1 minute ago
 Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve de ..

Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve desert wildlife

1 hour ago
 Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteri ..

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteriorates in jail

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 ma ..

Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released ..

Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released the data of arrival of cotton ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan