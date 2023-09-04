President emphasizes upon upholding supremacy of constitution

(@Abdulla99267510)

The President lauds the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's statement that the caretaker government will abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on this issue.

Lahore: Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam called on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed many issues related to holding of General Elections in the country.

He stressed upon the need for upholding supremacy of the Constitution, saying that decisions should be taken in accordance with spirit of the Constitution.