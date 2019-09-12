President envisions Pakistan as welfare state with fair access to education, health & justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday terming protection of fundamental rights as basic responsibility of a state said the basic idea of Pakistan was to establish a system based on justice, tolerance and equality with every citizen enjoying liberty.

"We have to make Pakistan a welfare state where employment, health, education, equitable distribution of resources and justice are available," he said in his address to the joint session of the parliament.

President Dr Alvi mentioned that the government's dream to set up a governance model inspired by the Islamic history's first welfare State of Medina could be only realized with the collective efforts and contribution by every single individual of the nation.

"If we commit, our country can exemplify State of Medina to the world in accordance with the wishes of Quaid-e-Azam," he said, adding that the Islamic setup was a practical manifestation of the principles of justice, tolerance, and equality.

He said protection of life, property and honor, provision of education and health services, and access to speedy justice were the symbols of good governance.

"Provision of easy and speedy justice is a step towards the State of Medina," he said.

The president recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his inaugural address had presented the vision of shaping Pakistan on the model of State of Medina.

"In fact, the political, social, economic progress and stability of Pakistan is contingent upon transforming Pakistan into State of Medina," he said.

The president lauded the socio-economic projects launched by the government including Ehsaas programme with a broader aspects of poverty alleviation and social safety network aimed at benefiting the low-income groups of society.

On women emancipation, the president emphasized giving them due place in society and ensuring their right to inheritance through requisite legislation and practical steps.

He regarded as remarkable the Sehat Sahulat Programme under which Sehat Insaf Card had been launched providing access to15 million people to free health services besides the Prime Minister's National Programme for Prevention and Control of Hepatitis C.

He commended the efforts of government for education particularly taking all stakeholders on board in the preparation of National Education Policy Framework and for making functional NAVTTC and other technical and professional training institutions.