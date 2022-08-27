UrduPoint.com

President Erdogan Commiserates With PM On Loss Of Lives In Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 11:28 PM

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday in a telephone call commiserated with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the loss of lives and extensive damage due to severe rainfall and floods and said his country would always support Pakistan

The Prime Minister briefed the Turkish President on the latest situation of floods in Pakistan and about the government's efforts to provide relief on an emergency basis. The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan had been enduring unprecedented monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with record rainfall. This had caused massive devastation in various parts of the country, resulting in loss of human lives, livelihoods and extensive damage to infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that despite severe damage to the infrastructure during rainfall, the government was making all efforts to reach out to affected areas, assist people in their relocation and deliver aid to them.

The Prime Minister shared that Pakistan had prepared a "UN Flash Appeal" which would be launched on 30 August 2022 and expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

The Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan for Turkiye's humanitarian relief assistance including the arrangements to urgently dispatch tents, emergency food items, and medicines.

In the bilateral context, the PM reaffirmed commitment to boost relations in all areas. He also thanked President Erdogan for Turkiye's unflinching support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

