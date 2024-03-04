Open Menu

President Erdogan Felicitates PM Shehbaz On His Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:02 PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye on Monday called Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on his election as the country's chief executive

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan for his gracious gesture of brotherhood and fraternity. He underlined that enduring people-to-people bonds, and strong religious and cultural linkages underpinned a robust Pakistan-Turkiye relationship.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also conveyed that Pakistan looked forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the session of Pak-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), being scheduled to be held in Islamabad in near future.

Recalling strong bonds of friendship that exist between the governments and peoples of the two countries, both the leaders expressed their desire and commitment to work closely with each other to take the bilateral relationship to unprecedented heights of cooperation and fraternity.

They also exchanged views on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed their commitment for a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

