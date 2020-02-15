President Erdogan leaves after two-day official visit of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) ::President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey left here Friday after the conclusion of his two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The Turkish President was seen off at the Nur Khan airbase by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar and senior officials.

President Erdogan during his visit besides holding meetings with President Dr.

Arif Alivi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also addressed the joint session of the Parliament.

The Turkish President and Prime Minister Khan co-chaired the 6th meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSSC). They also addressed Pakistan-Turkey Joint business Forum.

The two leaders later also addressed a joint press stakeout.

During the visit, Pakistan and Turkey signed 13 MoUs and documents for cooperation in diverse areas.