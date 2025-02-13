Open Menu

President Erdogan Leaves For Turkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM

President Erdogan leaves for Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Thursday departed for Turkiye after completing his two-day visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar saw off the Turkish President at the Nur Khan airbase.

The Turkish President and his wife Emine Erdogan were presented commemorative photographic albums of their visit.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..

26 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government ..

WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious Masuka with Best Minister Award ..

26 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for bre ..

Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..

22 minutes ago
 Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be ..

Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday

22 minutes ago
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy a ..

Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment

22 minutes ago
 Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of pol ..

Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique

24 minutes ago
 UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research col ..

UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration

19 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RT ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during W ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..

41 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan