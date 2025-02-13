President Erdogan leaves for Turkiye

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Thursday departed for Turkiye after completing his two-day visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar saw off the Turkish President at the Nur Khan airbase.

The Turkish President and his wife Emine Erdogan were presented commemorative photographic albums of their visit.