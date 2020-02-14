President Erdogan offers full support for Pakistan at FATF

(@fidahassanain)

The Turkish President says that the issue of Occupied Kashmir can only be resolved through dialogue and justice rather than cruelty and barbarism.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that they assured Pakistan of Turkey's support at the Financial Action Task Force.

He has also appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and fight against terrorism, saying that Turkey would continue to support peace efforts in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He has expressed these views while addressing joint session of the parliament here on Friday. President Erdogan has said that he is thankful and happy to have had the opportunity to address the joint session of the parliament in Pakistan.

"I am thankful for this opportunity. I am thankful to each of you individually for allowing me to address this joint session of Parliament," he said at the start of his speech to a joint session of the parliament.

In his address, Erdogan thanked the Pakistani people and leadership over the warm welcome he was accorded upon arrival. “It is my pleasure to speak to you. I am thankful to you for giving me the opportunity to address this house.”

“ I feel like I am at home whenever I visit Pakistan,” he said. "Today, Pakistan and Turkey's relations are admirable for others.

During difficult times, Pakistan has supported Turkey," Erdogan said. “Our friendship is based on love and respect. Pakistan’s pain is our pain,” Turkish president said.

Speaking about the issue of occupied Kashmir, the Turkish president said that Indian-occupied Kashmir meant to Turkey exactly what it had meant to Pakistan over the years. "The relationship between Pakistan and Turkey will continue in the future like it has in the past," he added.

He also said that Paksitan ntook positive steps regardinig investment and trade for improving conditions for business in the cuntry. Economic progress is not achieved in a few days, but takes constant effort," the Turkish president said.

The Turkish president had earlier reached the parliament house to address the joint session of the parliament. Prime Minster Imran Khan greeted the Turkish president on his arrival at the Parliament House.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, and other top officials, including the service chiefs of the armed forces, were also present on the occasion.