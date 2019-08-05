UrduPoint.com
President Erdogan Shares Concerns Over Situation In IoK; Assures Support

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:07 PM

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared his concerns on the developing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and assured of Turkey's steadfast support in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared his concerns on the developing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and assured of Turkey's steadfast support in this regard.

The prime minister, as part of outreach to the world leaders on the recent developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir, phoned the Turkish president and discussed the situation in IoK, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister said India's illegal actions to modify the special status of the Indian Occupied Kashmir would have serious implications for the regional peace and security.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political to the just cause of Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

