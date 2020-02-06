UrduPoint.com
President Erdogan To Address Joint Session Of Parliament On Feb 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan, during his visit to Pakistan, will address the joint session of Parliament on Friday (February 14)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan, during his visit to Pakistan, will address the joint session of Parliament on Friday (February 14).

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser told the House about the address during the proceedings on Thursday.

