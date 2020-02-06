President Erdogan to address joint session of Parliament on Feb 14

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan, during his visit to Pakistan, will address the joint session of Parliament on Friday (February 14)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan, during his visit to Pakistan, will address the joint session of Parliament on Friday (February 14).

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser told the House about the address during the proceedings on Thursday.