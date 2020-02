President Erdogan to address joint session of Parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address both houses of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) on Friday.

He will be the 21st foreign dignitary who will address a joint session of the Parliament.

This will be his third address to the Parliament of Pakistan.

The foreign dignitaries who had addressed National Assembly/ Senate/ Joint Sitting Constitutional/ Assembly of Pakistan included: Shahinshah of Iran, The President of Philippines Diodas Macapagal, The President of Indonesia, Dr. Ahmed Soekarno, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mrs.

Bandaranaike, President of Turkey Kenan Evren, President of Palestine Yasser Arafat, Francois Mitterand President of France, Hojjatol islam Mehdi Karoubi Speaker Majlis Shura-i-Islami of Iran, Ali Akbar Hashmi Rafsanjani President of Iran, Hojjatol Islam Val Moslemin Ali Akbar Nategh Nouri Speaker Majlis-i-Shura-i-Islami, Islamic Republic of Iran, Chinese Presient Jiang Zemin, Queen Elizabeth-II , Recep Tayyip Erdogan Prime Minister of Turkey, Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao, Li Kegiang Prime Minister of China, Xi Jinping President of China, Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey and Joko Widido President of Republic of Indonesia.