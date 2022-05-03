President exchanges Eid greetings with people from all walks of life

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday met and exchanged Eid greetings with a large number of people belonging to different walks of life.

Members of the parliament, ambassadors, civil society representatives, staff members of the President House, their families and a large number of people belonging to various fields of life attended the Eid Milan programme at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On the occasion, Begum Samina Alvi also accompanied the president. The president warmly welcomed the guests, met with the ambassadors of different countries and greeted them on the joyous occasion.