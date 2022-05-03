UrduPoint.com

President Exchanges Eid Greetings With People From All Walks Of Life

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday met and exchanged Eid greetings with a large number of people belonging to different walks of life.

Members of the parliament, ambassadors, civil society representatives, staff members of the President House, their families and a large number of people belonging to various fields of life attended the Eid Milan programme at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On the occasion, Begum Samina Alvi also accompanied the president. The president warmly welcomed the guests, met with the ambassadors of different countries and greeted them on the joyous occasion.

Parliament Civil Society Milan Arif Alvi

More Stories From Pakistan

