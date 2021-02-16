UrduPoint.com
President Exhorts Foreign Businessmen To Exploit Pakistan's Huge Investment Potential

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday exhorted the foreign businessmen to exploit the huge investment potential in various sectors of Pakistan, including information technology and tourism.

All the positive economic indicators showed that it was a great opportunity (for Japanese businessmen) to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan, he said addressing an event marking the 20th anniversary of founding of Pakistan Japan business Forum (PJBF).

Pakistan, he said, tremendously fought and succeeded in war against terrorism. The restoration of peace was the result of sacrifices rendered by the people and armed forces personnel.

He said the country was now embarking on a new era. Positive response from the stock exchange, macro-economic growth and other indicators were proof of prudent policies and decisions of the incumbent government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader in the world, who had refused to impose a complete lockdown during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic as he realized the economic difficulties it could cause for the people.

He said the country's IT exports had increased significantly during the six months ending in December 2020.

Pakistan was ranked fourth across the globe for availability of free lancers.

The president said in the wake of positive economic indicators, Pakistan was expecting increase in foreign investments. The government was striving to make the country a a geo-economic hub of the region.

He said the Japanese investment continued to expand in Pakistan even when it was passing through testing times.

Dr Alvi emphasized the Pakistani traders to opt for value addition of every item they were exporting abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Japanese Ambassador Kuniori Matsuda said both the countries had a long history of bilateral relations.

He said efforts were being made to end the trade imbalance between the two countries. Exports from Pakistan to Japan, particularly those of mangoes and dates had increased even during the pandemic.

Japan was keen to increase imports of mangoes from Pakistan but in the processed form not raw ones, he added.

The ambassador said Japan had recently provided financial resources for upgrading the Korangi Fish Harbour and was intending to provide more such assistance.

Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura, and PJBF chairman and members were also present on the occasion.

