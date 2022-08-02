UrduPoint.com

President Expresses Concern Over Missing Army Helicopter

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed concern over the missing helicopter of Pakistan army, involved in activities to provide relief to flood affectees in Lasbela, Balochistan.

In a statement, the President prayed for the safety of Commander 12 Corps and the army officers who accompanied him.

He also prayed for the success of the search operation.

