President Expresses Concerns Over Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

President expresses concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday while expressing concerns over gradual spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, urged the people to stick to voluntary discipline and observe all standard operating procedures (SoPs).

On his twitter handle, the president posted "Indicators are alarming. This Ummah was built on discipline, then reached out with faith.

In these trying times voluntary discipline, not imposed by state, is being demanded by me. Stay home, wear mask, wash hands. If desperate to go out keep distance. Then Pray & Allah will help." Earlier in the day, the president was given a briefing at the Governor House Karachi over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Pakistan, during last 24 hours, recorded over 5,000 new coronavirus cases with 157 deaths.

More Stories From Pakistan

