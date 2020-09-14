(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday phoned the bereaved family of late Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi, a noted religious scholar who breathed his last in Karachi yesterday, to express his deep grief and sorrow.

The president condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, a press release said.