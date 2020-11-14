President expresses condolence over death of Sirajul Haq 's mother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed his condolence over the death of mother of Amir Jammat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed his condolence over the death of mother of Amir Jammat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq.

In a tweet, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.

He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.