President Expresses Condolence Over Death Of Sirajul Haq 's Mother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:57 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed his condolence over the death of mother of Amir Jammat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed his condolence over the death of mother of Amir Jammat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq.
In a tweet, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.
He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.