President Expresses Condolence Over Martyrdom Of Havaldar Umer Hayat

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

President expresses condolence over martyrdom of Havaldar Umer Hayat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his condolence on the martyrdom of Havaldar Umer Hayat who laid down his life during an exchange of firing between the security forces and terrorists in Sararogha, South Waziristan.

The president paid tribute to Shaheed Umer Hayat for embracing martyrdom in the line of duty, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and saluted him for his sacrifice for the nation.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and also prayed for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

The president while reiterating the resolve to completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism, lauded the efforts of security forces in this regard.

