President Expresses Condolence With Junaid Anwar On His Mother’s Death

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM

President expresses condolence with Junaid Anwar on his mother’s death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his condolence over the death of mother of Federal Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He observed that demise of a mother was an irreparable loss for everyone.

