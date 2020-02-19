President Expresses Condolence With MNA Haq Over His Mother's Death
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:13 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday visited residence of Syed Aminul Haque, a member of the National Assembly, and expressed condolence over the death of his mother.
The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, a press release said.