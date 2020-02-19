President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday visited residence of Syed Aminul Haque, a member of the National Assembly, and expressed condolence over the death of his mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday visited residence of Syed Aminul Haque, a member of the National Assembly, and expressed condolence over the death of his mother.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, a press release said.