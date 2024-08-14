President Expresses Condolences Over Shahadat Of Four Security Forces Jawans In SW
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed condolences over martyrdom of four Jawans of security forces during an exchange of firing with Khawarij in District South Waziristan.
President Zardari expressed his grief over Shahadat of four Jawans of Pakistan Army.
He prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada in Jannah and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president said that these Jawans had laid down their lives and sent six Khawarij to hell.
The nation saluted their brave Jawans who laid down their lives for the motherland. The nation stood with its Jawans, he added.
The president reiterated the resolve that they were ready to sacrifice anything for the elimination of scourge of terrorism from the country.
